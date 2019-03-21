Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Stake Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Versum Materials worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,764,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,800,000 after buying an additional 710,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 20.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 966,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSM shares. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of VSM opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Versum Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.69 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

