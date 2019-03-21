Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells $97,178.40 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $97,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Matt Davidson sold 11,626 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $142,534.76.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $289,269.75.

On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $240,939.76.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Matt Davidson sold 25,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $321,841.80.

On Thursday, February 28th, Matt Davidson sold 14,305 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $161,074.30.

On Monday, February 25th, Matt Davidson sold 13,071 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $144,434.55.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Matt Davidson sold 13,544 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $153,453.52.

On Thursday, February 14th, Matt Davidson sold 13,191 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $163,040.76.

On Monday, February 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,057 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $176,661.21.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Matt Davidson sold 15,859 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $205,056.87.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,956. The company has a market capitalization of $315.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

