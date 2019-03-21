Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 795,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,671,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $335,643,000 after acquiring an additional 291,440 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 118,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

