Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Stake Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verisign worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $183.11. 6,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,748. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

