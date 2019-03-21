Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Major Shareholder Michael C. Ray Sells 2,429 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $32,912.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 17,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,970. The company has a market cap of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 317,895 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

