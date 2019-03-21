VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,400,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 579,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 12,003.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 444,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 440,511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV MGK opened at $123.92 on Thursday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12 month low of $1,825.50 and a 12 month high of $2,204.40.

