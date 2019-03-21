Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (VFVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3595 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
BATS:VFVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.16. 3,372 shares of the company were exchanged.
