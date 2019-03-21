Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 602.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,362.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,479. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

