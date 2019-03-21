VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.
Shares of VIOG opened at $153.70 on Thursday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a one year low of $126.67 and a one year high of $154.03.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.