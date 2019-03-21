VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG opened at $153.70 on Thursday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a one year low of $126.67 and a one year high of $154.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/vanguard-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-viog-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.