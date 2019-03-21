Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Stake Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,553,000 after acquiring an additional 375,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after acquiring an additional 232,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,104,000 after acquiring an additional 266,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.4551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

