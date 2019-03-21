Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 165,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.41. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,790. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $135.26.

