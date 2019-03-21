Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

