VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,095 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,554,000 after purchasing an additional 950,452 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. QVR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 796.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 162,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $17.75 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

