Vanadiumcorp Resource (VRB) Shares Up 6.7%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 190,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 206,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

