Valuto Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (VLU)

Valuto (CURRENCY:VLU) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Valuto coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Valuto has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of Valuto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valuto has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Valuto

VLU is a coin. Valuto’s total supply is 41,032,900 coins. Valuto’s official website is valuto.io . Valuto’s official Twitter account is @Valuto_io

Valuto Coin Trading

Valuto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valuto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valuto using one of the exchanges listed above.

