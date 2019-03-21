ValuEngine Upgrades Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 211,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 35.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 89,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 347,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 279,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.