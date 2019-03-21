ValuEngine Upgrades PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY) to Sell

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

