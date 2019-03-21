ValuEngine Upgrades Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Hold

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TACO. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $399.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

