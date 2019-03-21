ValuEngine Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Buy

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,140. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $394.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

