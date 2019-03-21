ValuEngine Downgrades Stepan (SCL) to Hold

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $38,862.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $568,661.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $45,141 and have sold 18,444 shares worth $1,703,708. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,800,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stepan by 85.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

