ValuEngine Downgrades Qiwi (QIWI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

