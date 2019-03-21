ValuEngine Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,531,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

