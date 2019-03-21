Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 861,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,610. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.53 million.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

