US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EnLink Midstream LLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,908,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,071,000 after purchasing an additional 801,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,494,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 655,275 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 24,791 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

