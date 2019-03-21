US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. 14.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

