US Capital Advisors Downgrades National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Hold

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

NFG stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,887,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,426,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,134,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,698,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

