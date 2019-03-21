UrtheCast (UR) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 112,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 190,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

