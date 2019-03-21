Urban Edge Properties (UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Financial Review

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 43.52% 12.19% 2.22%

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.09 $105.15 million $1.31 14.07 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $351.07 million 3.99 $152.80 million $1.99 10.37

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban Edge Properties. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer agreements, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and the related interest rate hedging activities. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.