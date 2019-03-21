UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $333,202.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00362101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.01638425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00226686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

