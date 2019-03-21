Univest Financial (UVSP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $756.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.