Univar (UNVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,713,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708,484 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $21.99.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Univar by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Univar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC increased its position in Univar by 2,228.4% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth $12,966,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

