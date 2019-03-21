Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Bought by Sylebra HK Co Ltd

Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sylebra HK Co Ltd owned about 0.74% of Uniti Group worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Uniti Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 4,273,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

