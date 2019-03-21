United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in United Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $125.71. 7,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

