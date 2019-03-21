United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,270 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,385. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

