United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,040,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $16,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,906. The company has a market capitalization of $943.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $425,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,161 shares of company stock worth $6,206,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

