United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,640.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,590.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

NYSE URI traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.13. 18,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,720. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

