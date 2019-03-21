United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 448,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 62,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 511,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 392,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

