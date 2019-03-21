United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Natural’s shares have gained in the past three months. Notably, the company is witnessing growth across sales channels, supported by strong brands, efficient strategies and solid consumer demand. Speaking of strategies, the buyout of SUPERVALU is contributing significantly to the top line. We note that management is on track with the integration of legacy SUPERVALU, which is expected to generate synergies worth more than $185 million in the fourth year of the deal. However, the company’s gross margin performance has been dismal for a while. During second-quarter fiscal 2019, gross margin was weighed by adverse shift in consumer mix and lower gross profit rate at SUPERVALU. Moreover, challenges across the company’s distribution centers have been a drag on performance. Such headwinds have also led to enhanced transportation, labor and shrink costs. Persistence of these challenges is a worry.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNFI. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 147,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 307,613 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

