United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Receives $21.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 33,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,994. The firm has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

