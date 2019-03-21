Unit (UNT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Unit in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE UNT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 24,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,450. Unit has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unit will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Unit by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unit during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 96,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

