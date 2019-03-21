Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 127,061 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $97,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 166,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 107.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 94.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.78.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 468,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,540. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.