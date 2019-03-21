ULS Technology (ULS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.92 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.92 ($0.97). Approximately 111,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 48,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The firm has a market cap of $45.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ULS Technology Company Profile (LON:ULS)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

