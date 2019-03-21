UBS Group Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.73 ($96.19).

ETR:BMW opened at €71.98 ($83.70) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €68.11 ($79.20) and a 1 year high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

