UBS Group Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.77 ($27.64).

ETR:UN01 opened at €27.27 ($31.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12 month high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

