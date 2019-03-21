UBS Group Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for freenet (FNTN)

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.21 ($25.82).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.91 ($23.15) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.