UBS Group Analysts Give ADO Properties (ADJ) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.31 ($65.48).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €52.00 ($60.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.72. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €43.22 ($50.26) and a 12 month high of €55.75 ($64.83). The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.