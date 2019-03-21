Ubiq Price Reaches $0.24 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.03 million and $6,452.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.