Tyvor Capital LLC Sells 870,835 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Tyvor Capital LLC cut its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870,835 shares during the quarter. Michaels Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,503,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,612,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 862,045 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 537,170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 448,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 803,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

