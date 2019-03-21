Tyvor Capital LLC Invests $14.45 Million in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock

Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $14,450,000. American Airlines Group makes up approximately 7.6% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tyvor Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in American Airlines Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $756,426,000 after acquiring an additional 444,541 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,391,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $305,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 106,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,785. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $54.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

