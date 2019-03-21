Tyvor Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Tyvor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 707,876 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.3% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $57,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,991,000 after buying an additional 1,215,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,225,000 after buying an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,225,000 after buying an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 865,643 shares during the last quarter.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.
